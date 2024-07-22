Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gives back to hometown ahead of training camp
DeMarvion Overshown missed his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys due to injury, but he's ready to get back onto the field to show what he can do.
But first, he made a detour.
With training camp in Oxnard, California starting on Wednesday, July 24, Overshown made a quick detour to his hometown of Arp, Texas to give back.
Overshown held a back-to-school drive giving out free school suppies and backpacks to the kids in the community.
"The love and support I get from them and you know being in the position I am now, being able to give back, I take huge honor in that you know," said Overshown, via CBS-19.
"Any chance I'm able to do that, and especially for my home town, I'm jumping to it."
Overshown suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 preseason which cut his first NFL season short, but he said he's ready to return to the team and play a role in the defense.
If the Cowboys can get help from the promising player in his sophomore campaign, it would be greatly appreciated.
The linebacking corp has questions about the depth at the position, and Overshown has a great opportunity to emerge as a standout in Dallas if he can return to full form.
