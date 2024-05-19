Examining the Cowboys' Cornerback Depth Ahead of OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs have been the league leaders in interceptions in two of the last three seasons. With Diggs returning from a torn ACL, the Cowboys might have the best cornerback duo in the NFL. But who will fill out the rest of the roster?
CB3: Jourdan Lewis
Lewis is heading into his eighth season with the Cowboys and he doesn't put up the gaudy numbers as Bland and Diggs but he is still a valuable asset at slot corner. Lewis often shows up in crunch time and had a huge interception in the fourth quarter in a 20-19 win against the Lions In 2023.
CB4: Caelen Carson
The Cowboys got a steal in the 5th round with an all-around physical corner. Carson can play inside and outside for the Cowboys and has an excellent break on the ball. Carson will likely compete for the starting job with Lewis at slot corner.
