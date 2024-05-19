Examining the Cowboys' Cornerback Depth Ahead of OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs have been the league leaders in interceptions in two of the last three seasons. With Diggs returning from a torn ACL, the Cowboys might have the best cornerback duo in the NFL. But who will fill out the rest of the roster?
CB5: C.J. Goodwin
Goodwin has been a special teams ace for the Cowboys and rarely gets playing time on the Cowboys defense. Goodwin is a lock for the roster for his special teams ability alone.
CB6: Nahshon Wright
Many experts were shocked when the Cowboys selected Wright in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft due to him being valued as fifth rounder. Wright has not lived up to expectations for the Cowboys and could be an early candidate to be cut if other corners showout at camp.
