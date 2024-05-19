Examining the Cowboys' Cornerback Depth Ahead of OTAs
CB7: Eric Scott Jr.
The Cowboys drafted Scott Jr. in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not receive any snaps in his rookie season, but the coaching staff is hoping Scott can break through in 2024. With the Cowboys drafting Carson and the return of Diggs, Scott will have to show significant improvement to crack the Cowboys roster.
CB8: Josh Butler
Butler was a standout player in the USFL and following a great preseason in 2023 Butler made a strong case to make the 53-man roster. Butler is certainly someone to watch for in the preseason and OTAs but he has quite a few corners currently in front of him.
The first five corners are locks for the Cowboys 53-man roster while Wright, Scott Jr. and Butler will be fighting for the last spot on the roster assuming the Cowboys only carry six cornerbacks. With a lot of uncertainty regarding the rest of the Cowboys roster this is atleast one aspect of the roster that is solidified with talent.