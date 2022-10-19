Dak With A Bang: Cowboys QB Prescott Gets 'Easy' Matchup vs. Lions?

The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

At least, that's according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones.

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late Sunday night. “Obviously got to see the doctor, but yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

"He looks good," Jerry Jones said. "He looks ready to go."

However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is less sure.

"That still remains to be seen," Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Nonetheless, if Prescott is to return this week as he and Jerry have indicated, he'll be greeted back with a rather beneficial matchup against Detroit.

There is really no such thing in the NFL as an "easy'' game; ask most any player and he'll tell you that.

But ...

The Lions have the NFL's worst defense in both total yards per game (428.6) and points per game (34.0) allowed. Meanwhile, Detroit has also allowed the third-most yards per passing attempt (7.8), while ranking dead-last in sacks (seven).

It's a defensive matchup made in relative heaven, as any rust that Prescott may have could go unnoticed against a Detroit defense that is - again, relatively - cushy.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys the past five weeks I guess, but I’m excited to move forward and happy as hell with the position that we’re in,” Prescott said. “We can keep it rolling. It’s good being 4-2. ...

"We’re in a good position, and we control everything in front of us.”

Prescott is technically wrong; the Cowboys are in a division in which the Eagles are undefeated - so Dallas doesn't "control everything.'' But the numbers do say something about Dak and Week 7: There is every reason to think the Cowboys offense can "control'' the 1-4 Lions.

