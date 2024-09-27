Cowboys have to make a difficult decision when it comes to RB room
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a victory Friday after taking care of the New York Giants on Thursday night. The team will have a long wait before their next game on October 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With all that time, the team could make some painful decisions.
It's no secret that the Cowboys running back group has been a disappointment through the first month of the season. On Thursday, Rico Dowdle led the way for Dallas, rushing for 48 yards on 11 attempts.
While Dowdle's performances haven't been eye-popping, he has proved to be the No. 1 option for the team. But what about Ezekiel Elliot?
Elliot's return to the franchise has not delivered the way Jerry Jones and company hoped. The former Ohio State star had 19 yards on five carries, his second-highest total of the season (40 yards against Cleveland.)
With Elliot's recent performances, it feels the franchise will have to make a difficult decision on his future.
Elliot will forever be remembered during his first run in Dallas. However, with the playing life of a running back, it feels like the writing may be on the wall for the 29-year-old.
