Cowboys NFL Draft Do-Over: A.J. Terrell or CeeDee Lamb?

The Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick last year, but he is gone at 11 in this re-draft. So ...

The old saying is, "Hindsight is 20/20,'' and the Atlanta Falcons vision was nearly perfect in 2020. The Falcons selected cornerback A.J. Terrell 16th overall in the first round from Clemson. ... which left Dallas with its own version of "perfect'' at 17.

Luke Easterling of Draftwire posted his hindsight re-draft of the first round. A.J. Terrell only fell one spot to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17. The Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick last year, but he was gone at 11 in Easterling's re-draft - which again, in hindsight, makes great sense to Dallas, as the Cowboys, who had Lamb rated as a top-six guy on their board, were shocked at his availability at 17.

Easterling graded the Jaguars' C.J. Henderson just ahead of Terrell and had the Falcons select the former Gator No. 16.

Henderson was taken by the Jaguars No. 9 overall in 2020, so Terrell's hindsight pick of 17 represented nearly perfect value for Atlanta.

Terrell was one of the few bright spots in Atlanta's woeful defense last year. He started 14 games, had 74 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception.

Despite much of the pre-draft attention going to corners Henderson and Jeff Okudah (who was the third overall pick to the Lions), Terrell was the only corner to make CBS' end of season rookie power rankings.

At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Terrell was and is seen as a bit raw with his coverage technique. There is still a lot of room for him to improve - a notion that bodes well for the 22-year-old and the Falcons. Meanwhile, in Dallas, Lamb is viewed as a budding superstar who may be blossoming in a way that pushes him above even four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper in the pecking order.

READ MORE: The Next Michael Vick?

While Easterling has the Falcons pass on Terrell to select Henderson, with the benefit of hindsight, the Falcons would likely pick Terrell again. And of course, the Cowboys are happy with CeeDee Lamb - with the two standouts poised to face each other on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys News Stacked Here!