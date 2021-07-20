Cowboys Doctor Clears DT Geno Atkins to Return to NFL

Locked On Cowboys: Training Camp Preview - Interior Defensive Line ... and The Latest on a former All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys defensive line might be the position group with the most questions heading into the 2021 season. And, not coincidentally, there are rumors that suggest that rehabbing All-Pro Geno Atkins might be coming to Frisco - or Oxnard - to help.

We will rely on reporters Mike Fisher and Ian Rapoport for clarity on any connection.

First, Atkins, coming off a torn rotator cuff, has been cleared for all football activity, per NFL Network's Rapoport. Rep adds that Atkins is expected to “start taking visits and weighing interest soon.''

Where do the Cowboys come in on Atkins, 33, released by the Bengals in March after having played 11 seasons in Cincinnati and made eight Pro Bowls? They come into the conversation, as Fish noted long ago, because the medical clearance Atkins received was courtesy of Dr. Dan Cooper, one of the finest experts in the world ...

And the Cowboys team doctor.

We don't need to let go of the idea just yet, though Fish recently noted, "Amid a bunch of social-media rumors on Monday: No, the Cowboys have not scheduled a visit to The Star with free-agent D-lineman Geno Atkins.''

(The origin of the Cowboys' connection with the Bengals star? Read more here. And note that Fish reports on a medical tie, with his own stated view that a further Cowboys examination of the situation makes sense.)

That can change. But in the meantime, in this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool deal with the D-lineman who are actually reporting to Oxnard today.

In the meantime, for a look into real angles regarding the Cowboys defensive line, along with the hope that we will see positives in how the unit will shake out in advance of the team's training camp beginning today?

Keep reading ... and listening ...

How will draft picks Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna and Chauncey Golston factor into the team's D-Line?

Will the team see major improvements from newcomers Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins?

Can young and up-and-coming defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill bounce back after a disappointing 2020?

Do the Cowboys look to upgrade at the position in free agency or the trade market before Week 1 against the Buccaneers?

We deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

READ MORE: Cowboys Source: CeeDee Lamb Could 'Overtake' Amari As No. 1 WR