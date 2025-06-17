Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Solomon Thomas signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. That allowed him to continue to work with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who was with Thomas in New York.
Not only does Thomas get to reunite with a coach he admires, but he returns to his home state of Texas. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to positives for Thomas this offseason.
The veteran defensive tackle recently made his Broadway debut in MJ, and followed that up by getting engaged. Thomas shared a video of the massive ring he gave his girlfriend, Kaylie, while the two enjoyed a breathtaking mountain view.
Thomas is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall in the 2017 NFL draft.
He spent four years with the 49ers, one with the Las Vegas Raiders, and three with the New York Jets. He had his best two years with New York, recording 8.5 sacks the past two seasons. In Dallas, he will be working behind Osa Odighizuwa who was one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the league in 2024.
