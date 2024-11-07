Cowboys vs Eagles Week 10 injury report: Multiple starters limited
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning to ramp up practice ahead of this weekend's showdown with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Unfortunately, they are doing so without a number of key players on the practice field.
Star players like Zack Martin, DaRon Bland, and Eric Kendricks did not participate in practice on Wednesday, while first-round pick Tyler Guyton, All-Pros Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons were limited.
MORE: Alarming news hints Dak Prescott is done for season
The injury bug has plagued Dallas throughout the 2024-25 season, and there are no signs of things getting better anytime soon.
A full look at the Wednesday injury report an be seen below.
Player
Injury
Wednesday Participation
DaRon Bland, CB
DNP
Caelen Carson, CB
Full
Trevon Diggs, CB
Limited
Tyler Guyton, OT
Limited
Linval Joseph, DT
Full
Eric Kendricks, LB
DNP
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Limited
Zack Martin, OG
DNP
Micah Parsons, DE
Limited
Dak Prescott, QB
DNP
Juanyeh Thomas, S
DNP
Nick Vigil, LB
DNP
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be on the call.
