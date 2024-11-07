Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Eagles Week 10 injury report: Multiple starters limited

The first Dallas Cowboys injury report of the week was released, with multiple starters limited or held out of practice.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning to ramp up practice ahead of this weekend's showdown with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, they are doing so without a number of key players on the practice field.

Star players like Zack Martin, DaRon Bland, and Eric Kendricks did not participate in practice on Wednesday, while first-round pick Tyler Guyton, All-Pros Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons were limited.

MORE: Alarming news hints Dak Prescott is done for season

The injury bug has plagued Dallas throughout the 2024-25 season, and there are no signs of things getting better anytime soon.

A full look at the Wednesday injury report an be seen below.

Player

Injury

Wednesday Participation

DaRon Bland, CB

DNP

Caelen Carson, CB

Full

Trevon Diggs, CB

Limited

Tyler Guyton, OT

Limited

Linval Joseph, DT

Full

Eric Kendricks, LB

DNP

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Limited

Zack Martin, OG

DNP

Micah Parsons, DE

Limited

Dak Prescott, QB

DNP

Juanyeh Thomas, S

DNP

Nick Vigil, LB

DNP

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be on the call.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues

4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons

3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9 

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News