Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 17 injury report: 6 players miss practice
It may be Christmas Day, but the Dallas Cowboys are ramping up their preparations for the penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season. In Week 17, the Cowboys hit the road to take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys released the first injury report for the week with six players being held out of action during practice.
Among the players who were labeled "DNP" are starting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and wide receiver Jalen Brooks.
Jalen Tolbert was listed as limited in practice.
A full look at the injury report for the NFC East showdown can be seen below.
With a few days until kickoff, let's hope the receivers and Eric Kendricks are ready to go.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to face off on Sunday, December 29, at Lincoln Financial Field at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver will be on the call.
