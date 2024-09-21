Cowboys elevate two veterans from practice squad ahead of Sunday's game
The Dallas Cowboys are elevating linebacker Nick Vigil and defensive end Carl Lawson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, according to Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.
This marks Vigil’s third activation from the practice squad, meaning he will need to be added to the 53-man roster for any future game-day elevations.
Vigil, a versatile linebacker with experience on multiple teams and nearly every position at linebacker, has proven valuable in both defense and special teams.
SEE MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3: Where do Cowboys stand?
Carl Lawson, known for his pass-rushing ability, will also join the active roster for the first time this season. Though injuries have impacted his career, Lawson remains a disruptive force when healthy, adding depth to the Cowboys' defensive front.
Both players will bolster Dallas’ defense in a crucial matchup against Baltimore. The Cowboys have an impressive record of 12-2 in their last 14 games following a loss, showcasing their ability to bounce back.
However, the Ravens are desperate for a win to stay in the playoff race, adding intensity to the contest. This game could be indicative of how both teams shape up for the remainder of the 2024 season, with each seeking to solidify their identity and playoff aspirations.
