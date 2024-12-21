Cowboys elevate 3 practice squad players for reinforcements vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys (6-8) have made the following Saturday roster moves ahead of their Week 16 Sunday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6).
Dallas has officially placed cornerback Trevon Diggs on Injured Reserve, ending his season. Diggs will undergo bone graft surgery on his left knee, and his recovery timeline may wind up beyond the start of the 2025 season.
Diggs's 2024 season concludes with the All-Pro cornerback recording 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions.
To address the void left by Diggs, the Cowboys have signed cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. from the practice squad. Booth will be expected to play a significant role in the team's secondary this week.
In four appearances this season, including one start, Booth Jr. has recorded seven tackles.
In addition to Booth, the Cowboys have elevated linebacker Darius Harris, who previously appeared in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, and center Dakoda Shepley, who appeared in his first game of the season last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, from the practice squad.
