Cowboy Roundup: Cowboys enter spoiler role; Trade overreaction

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, November 7.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts meet on the field after Eagles win.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts meet on the field after Eagles win. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the official start of another NFL week with Thursday Night Football featuring the AFC North coming in a matter of hours.

It can serve as a brief distraction for the chaos that has been going on at The Star.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will keep practicing for this weekend's showdown with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in what will hopefully not be another embarrassing home outing.

But, we will just have to wait and see.

For now, let's take a spin around and check out some of the top stories making waves.

MORE: Dez Bryant makes bold coaching recommendation for Dallas Cowboys

Jonathan Mingo trade overreaction

Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panther
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo makes a diving catch against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys' trade for Jonathan Mingo raised a lot of eyebrows and people had their thoughts. DallasCowboys.com takes a look at some of the overreaction to the move.

Cowboys enter spoiler role

Jalen Hurts, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium in Week 10 and no one expects the team to win. But what can we expect from Dallas as they enter the spoiler role? Inside The Star takes a look.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Mike McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ with himself after Dallas Cowboys latest loss... Cowboys predicted to add another young WR after Jonathan Mingo trade... Cowboys offer encouraging update on Micah Parsons injury
... Cowboys' Micah Parsons remains confident despite team's struggles... Micah Parsons returns to practice, offers glimpse of hope for Dallas... Dak Prescott unfairly made Cowboys scapegoat by NFL media talking heads
... Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 9 risers & fallers... Dak Prescott injury has Cowboys packing it in, future HOFer suggests.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI

