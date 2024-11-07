Cowboy Roundup: Cowboys enter spoiler role; Trade overreaction
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the official start of another NFL week with Thursday Night Football featuring the AFC North coming in a matter of hours.
It can serve as a brief distraction for the chaos that has been going on at The Star.
In the meantime, the Cowboys will keep practicing for this weekend's showdown with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in what will hopefully not be another embarrassing home outing.
But, we will just have to wait and see.
For now, let's take a spin around and check out some of the top stories making waves.
Jonathan Mingo trade overreaction
The Dallas Cowboys' trade for Jonathan Mingo raised a lot of eyebrows and people had their thoughts. DallasCowboys.com takes a look at some of the overreaction to the move.
Cowboys enter spoiler role
The Cowboys welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium in Week 10 and no one expects the team to win. But what can we expect from Dallas as they enter the spoiler role? Inside The Star takes a look.
