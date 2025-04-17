Cowboys' epic Tyron Smith, Zack Martin photo belongs in The Louvre
Wednesday was emotional for Dallas Cowboys fans as the final piece of a legendary offensive line officially hung up his cleats. Longtime left tackle Tyron Smith signed a one-day contract with the team to retire as a Cowboy.
The retirement comes not long after fellow future Hall of Famer Zack Martin announced his retirement.
Martin was among the many current and former stars to attend the ceremony at the team facility, and he shared a great moment with Smith.
The Cowboys shared a photo of the exchange on social media that had the fanbase buzzing.
As they say, hang it in The Louvre.
It's a shame that neither player earned a Super Bowl ring during their NFL careers, but they will be immortalized in franchise history as members of the Cowboys Ring of Honor in future.
They will also get to see their busts enshrined in Canton when the time comes.
Congratulations to the dynamic duo on their incredible and unforgettable careers in Dallas.
