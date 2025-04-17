Cowboys Country

Cowboys' epic Tyron Smith, Zack Martin photo belongs in The Louvre

The Dallas Cowboys shared an incredible photo of future Pro Football Hall of Famers Tyron Smith and Zack Martin that social media can't get enough of.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys players Zack Martin and Tyron Smith pose for photos iafter winning the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year.
Dallas Cowboys players Zack Martin and Tyron Smith pose for photos iafter winning the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday was emotional for Dallas Cowboys fans as the final piece of a legendary offensive line officially hung up his cleats. Longtime left tackle Tyron Smith signed a one-day contract with the team to retire as a Cowboy.

The retirement comes not long after fellow future Hall of Famer Zack Martin announced his retirement.

Martin was among the many current and former stars to attend the ceremony at the team facility, and he shared a great moment with Smith.

WATCH: Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference

The Cowboys shared a photo of the exchange on social media that had the fanbase buzzing.

As they say, hang it in The Louvre.

MORE: Cowboys legend tells amazing story about Tyron Smith's rookie season

It's a shame that neither player earned a Super Bowl ring during their NFL careers, but they will be immortalized in franchise history as members of the Cowboys Ring of Honor in future.

Dallas Cowboys stars Zack Martin and Tyron Smith head out to the field during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys stars Zack Martin and Tyron Smith head out to the field during training camp. / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR via Imagn Content Services, LLC

They will also get to see their busts enshrined in Canton when the time comes.

Congratulations to the dynamic duo on their incredible and unforgettable careers in Dallas.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft

Watch Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference

Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent

Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News