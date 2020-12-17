Cowboys Ex & COVID: 'The Dez Bryant Rule'

FRISCO - Thanks to COVID-19, the NFL finds itself dealing with new problems most every day. And now, thanks to Dez Bryant's dealings with the virus, the NFL has itself a new rule.

The new bylaw, thanks to the reporting of our friend Tom Pelissero, might really end up being called "The Dez Bryant Rule.'' It's being introduced a after the Baltimore Ravens receiver was pulled from his game against the Dallas Cowboys just minutes before kickoff.

There was disappointment, of course, due to the anticipation of Dez playing against his former club. But there was something else: Prior to the establishment of the rule, teams had to play a man down if a player gets pulled out for a positive test or high-risk close contact designation.

Under the new rule, there is wrinkle that will allow clubs to go back and change the names of the submitted game-day inactives, which is set to be turned in 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

In Bryant's case, some confusion still reigns. He said his tests were negative, but after being pulled from the lineup in that Tuesday night game (which in the end resulted in the Cowboys getting blown out, 34-17), the Ravens placed him on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 10-day period of quarantine meant Bryant also had to sit out the Ravens’ crucial Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, where his team recorded a narrow 47-42 win.

Bryant is eligible to return this week to play Jacksonville in Week 15, hopefully with the "drink wine and cope'' plan behind him and ahead of him, no more COVID dealings - except for unofficially sharing his name with a rule.