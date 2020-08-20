SI.com
Dez Bryant 'Is About To Kill It' In Today's Workout' At Ravens

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Ever since his April 2018 release from his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and then the ensuing season-ending injury sustained after a two-day stint in New Orleans, Dez Bryant has been searching for the right place and the right time.

Today. In Baltimore. ... Maybe both.

"You know it!'' Bryant recently told me about his desire to take advantage of the NFL's COVID-19-related ban on free agent workouts being lifted ... which today takes him to Ravens camp for a tryout.

NFL Network reported Monday that Bryant was expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a meeting with the Ravens. And indeed, Bryant trainer David Robinson confirms to me that today is that day.

"I spoke with him (Wednesday) night,'' Robinson told me. "He was getting stretched out and getting mentally prepared for today's workout.

"I'm excited for him. He is about to kill this workout.''

READ MORE: Dez Welcomes Lamb To 'The 88 Club'

READ MORE: Michael Irvin Predicts CeeDee To The HOF

READ MORE: Drew Pearson - 'The Original 88' - Is HOF-Bound

Bryant, a Pro Bowler during his Dallas days, has visited before with the Ravens about hooking up. In his preparation to return to football, he's conducted workout sessions with old Cowboys teammates like Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, and fellow East Texas hero Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

After he signed a one-year deal in New Orleans in November 2018, he tore his Achilles tendon two days later. He's made it clear in conversations to me that now, at age 31, he's prepared to play a supplemental role for a Super Bowl contender. 

The Ravens could use the help. The Ravens are contenders. Today is that day.

