CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton 'Falls Up,' Signs With Super Bowl Chiefs

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - After a tumultuous couple of days that started when the Miami Dolphins on Thursday waived defensive end Taco Charlton - despite his status as the team's 2019 leader in sacks - Charlton has landed on his feet ... "falling up'' to employment with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Charlton, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys who was released and then signed by Miami after Week 2 of the 2019 season, fell very much out of favor with the Cowboys. In Miami?

He certainly had a moment or two, as Charlton played 10 games with Miami and ended the season with a team-high five sacks. On the other hand ... Charlton was a healthy scratch for a handful of games late in the 2019 season, suggesting that he was falling out of favor with the Dolphins coaching staff as well. It's been reported that Dolphins bosses didn't like his attitude and it was certainly true in Dallas that coaches felt they couldn't get him to "plug in'' (as one put it) to their wishes.

But now? A fresh start with a title contender.

Charlton, still just 25, had a cap hit of just under $2 million for 2020. But the Dolphins move on even as their defensive line seems thin and unsettled. ... and the Chiefs get themselves a reclamation project.

The 6-6, 270-pound Charlton, a product of the University of Michigan, was on occasion thrust into a first-team role during his time in Dallas following his first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. In that draft process, he benefited from the war room support of then-defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who combined with personnel boss Will McClay to make the pick.

Part of the logic then: Dallas needed both a defensive end and a cornerback, and viewed the top of the draft as being thin on the former and deep on the latter. So Taco was chosen high, and in the second and third rounds, the Cowboys selected Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, two cornerbacks who are still with the team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

NFL Draft Tracker: Meet UDFA Pass-Rusher Azur Kamara of Kansas - From African Refugee to Dallas - As Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

'Going Up?' McCarthy and Cowboys Rookie QB DiNucci Have A History

Could a fateful elevator ride be the reason the Dallas Cowboys passed on larger-school prospects still on the board to grab an off-the-radar QB named 'DiNucci'?

BriAmaranthus

by

MattySolo

Whitt's End: NFL Draft Winners? Cowboys. Losers, Eagles, Of Course

Whitt's End Pokes At The Philadelphia Eagles in The NFL Draft And Hangs at Mark Cuban's Mansion With Dennis Rodman, Just Part of This Week's DFW Sports Notebook Taking You Inside the Dallas Cowboys and More

Richie Whitt

Irvin Endorses CeeDee Lamb as New Cowboys 88 - With A Hall of Fame Future

‘True Bred’: Michael Irvin Joins Dez Bryant, Endorses CeeDee Lamb as New Dallas Cowboys No. 88 - And Suggests the Rookie Will Have A Hall-of-Fame Career

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Offers 'Great' Reaction To Cowboys Giving 88 To CeeDee Lamb

Dez Bryant Offers 'Great' Reaction To the Dallas Cowboys Giving Jersey No. 88 To Rookie CeeDee Lamb

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cut LB; Position Group Facing More Changes

The Dallas Cowboys Cut A LB As This Position Group Is Facing More Changes

Mike Fisher

Sources: CeeDee Lamb to Wear 88 With Cowboys

Sources: Rookie Receiver CeeDee Lamb to Wear 88 With the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Can CeeDee Lamb Help Cowboys Become NFL's No. 1 Offense?

Can The NFL Draft Addition of WR CeeDee Lamb Help the Dallas Cowboys Become NFL's No. 1 Offense? That's The Plan

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys Adding Vet DB Worley from Raiders

Source: The Dallas Cowboys are Adding Vet DB Daryl Worley from the Raiders

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Behind the Scenes - And The 'Virtual' MVP

The Dallas Cowboys Allow Us A Glimpse Of Their NFL Draft Behind the Scenes - The 'Button-Pushers,' The 'Area GMs' And The 'Virtual' MVP, Will McClay

Mike Fisher