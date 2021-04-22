Cowboys Ex WR Williams Signs With New Football League

Former Cowboys receiver "T-Will'' isn't ready to "sit back down'' just yet

DALLAS - Terrance Williams is back. Kinda.

As announced via Twitter earlier this week, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and DFW native has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League, a 12-team association, formed in 2008, that plays 14 games per year.

This wasn't exactly the plan, of course.

A third-round choice in the 2013 NFL Draft, Baylor product Williams played six seasons with the Cowboys, totaling 232 catches for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns in 83 career games and 68 starts.

He was a valuable weapon alongside pal Dez Bryant, with his best season coming in 2015 when he totaled 52 catches for 840 yards and three TDs.

In 2017, he caught the retiring quarterback Tony Romo’s final touchdown pass.

RELATED: Cowboys To Sign Vet CB - After NFL Draft?

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Williams said then. “Just ‘cause Tony is still my bro. That’s something when you grow up watching and you’re in high school and college and thinking you’ll never play with this guy.

“Just to know you caught his last touchdown means the world. When I finally sit back down and think about it, then that’s when it’ll hit me.''

"T-Will'' isn't ready to "sit back down'' just yet. In 2018, he dealt with injuries and a legal issue, then in 2019 spent some time in the XFL.

Williams is just 31, and with the Cowboys certainly exhibited a love for the game ... a love that obviously still exists as he prepares for a move to a start-up league in a far-away place ... giving him one more shot.

READ MORE: Cowboys Have Dak At QB; Eagles Playing 'Paper, Rock, Scissors'