Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott 'Feeling Fresh' for Playoff Push; Knee Brace Update

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ready for his team's final push toward the postseason, while adding he is feeling as physically fresh as he ever has at this point of the year.

"Fresh.'' And "primed.''

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling as good as he ever has at this time of the season in his career, and using those two words to describe his vibe.

After injuring his knee against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, which forced him to miss two games, he has been back to his best over the last month, rushing for 273 yards and five touchdowns.

That two-game break and the decreased workload appears to have him physically fresh, and the running back is ready for the final push toward the playoffs.

"It's probably the fewest games I have played," Elliott said. "I missed two games this year, the usage is different, and I feel good. I feel ready, I feel primed and ready to go for this final stretch of the season. ... Definitely fresher.''

That success has seen Dallas move to 10-3 on the season as they go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8).

While Zeke feels fresh after his knee injury, and his production has improved with the help of the brace he wears for protection, he isn't about to throw caution to the wind.

"Right now I'm going to wear it," Elliott said. "I feel good in it. I just want to be as safe as possible and try to eliminate as many issues as I can."

With some of the focus being shifted this week to the Philadelphia Eagles clash on Christmas Eve and Micah Parsons' comments regarding Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, some think the Cowboys are looking past the Jaguars.

Elliott assures us that isn't the case.

"We're worried about the Jaguars," Elliott said definitively. "Not paying attention to the media and just focusing on winning this football game."

Winning on Sunday would punch Dallas' ticket to the playoffs, marking back-to-back seasons in which they have achieved that feat for the first time since the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

