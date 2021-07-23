‘Touchy Subject’: Zeke Speaks Out On Cowboys & COVID

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked about getting the COVID-19 vaccine during training camp. He shared his thoughts on the subject in addition to the NFL's new policy.

FRISCO - The NFL has raised the stakes for those who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the 2021 season.

With the NFL deciding to potentially roll out forfeits for teams who would previously had to have a game rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the subject of getting vaccinated has

When asked about getting vaccinated, Ezekiel Elliott made it clear that he feels it's a 'touchy subject.'

"I think that's kind of a touchy subject. You can't really tell someone what to do with their body," Elliott said. "I grew up in a family where we didn't get vaccines, so it's kind of hard to tell someone who, their whole life their mom and dad tell them not to get vaccines, to go get vaccinated."

Elliott was asked about whether he got vaccinated and he confirmed that he did. He explained the decision was made with the mindset of putting himself in the 'best situation' possible for the season.

"I got the vaccine just because I wanted to put myself in the best situation to be out there for my team, week in and week out," Elliott said.

While the decision he made was to get vaccinated, Elliott explained how he understands that other people hold varying perspectives on the matter. A theme in his answer was that people should be able to make their own decision.

"Not everyone feels that strongly or maybe other people still have their view of vaccines," Elliott said. "You can't force someone to do something they don't want to do with their body."

Jerry Jones recently expressed how he expects more than 90 percent of the Cowboys' players to get vaccinated for COVID-19. That would mean that 84 of the 89 players would participate.