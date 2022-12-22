Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not content with simply making the playoffs, as he has his eyes on a far more valuable prize.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth last Sunday for the second consecutive season as the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants. While not the way the Cowboys would have wanted their playoff ticket punched (a win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars would have secured it), they are there nonetheless.

But for running back Ezekiel Elliott, simply making the postseason isn't enough for his team. He wants more... a lot more.

"Love making the playoffs, but we're looking to make a run," Elliott said. "We've made the playoffs before. I want to make a run."

Oh, and by the way, regarding having "made the playoffs before'' ...

“You can make the playoffs and - we’ve seen it - lose in the first round,” Zeke said. “Does not taste good. Don’t feel good. It’s almost worse than not even going.''

With Dallas sitting at 10-4 after the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars, a game in which the Cowboys surrendered a 17-point lead in the third quarter, they have to pick themselves up for a big division clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

Elliott is looking forward to putting the horror of last week's loss behind him on Saturday and isn't focusing on what is coming down the road.

"Right now, we just gotta focus on this division game," said Elliott. "It's great that we made the playoffs but we still have three weeks left in this regular season. These three weeks are big weeks — getting us ready to go into the postseason where the games move that much faster and the competition is that much more. This week's focus is beating the Eagles."

Beating the 13-1 Eagles will be no easy task, even if quarterback Jalen Hurts sits out with a shoulder injury. But with a small albeit unlikely chance at toppling the Eagles for the division, there is still plenty to play for at AT&T Stadium.

While making the playoffs is nice, Elliott and the Cowboys have bigger fish to fry when the "real stuff" begins in a month's time. ... and when even good teams will begin to feel the pain of falling short.

