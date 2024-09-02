Cowboys face doubts from rivals, predicted to regress in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed recent success, securing 12 wins in each of the past three seasons.
However, their 2024 campaign per Jeff Howe of The Athletic is being met with skepticism from rival coaches and executives who foresee a potential regression for America's Team.
The concerns stem from a multitude of factors, including a defensive scheme change under new coordinator Mike Zimmer, the uncertain futures of quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy, and the loss of Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders.
MORE: Cowboys, Dak Prescott having 'active conversations' on new contract
Prescott, entering the final year of his current contract, is seeking an extension. Meanwhile, McCarthy's job security is in question following a disappointing playoff exit last season.
The looming possibility of Bill Belichick taking the reins if McCarthy is let go adds further uncertainty to the Cowboys' future.
With head coach Mike McCarthy's expiring contract, the Bill Belichick speculation, Prescott's situation and the loss of Quinn, there are plenty of reasons why the Cowboys are among the favorites to take a step back this season.- Jeff Howe
These internal issues, coupled with the adjustment to a new defensive scheme under Zimmer, have fueled doubts about Dallas' ability to maintain their winning ways.
The departure of Quinn, a respected defensive mind, is also viewed as a significant loss.
While the Cowboys have consistently been among the NFC's top teams in recent years, their rivals believe the confluence of these factors could lead to a downturn in 2024.
The team will have to overcome these challenges to prove the doubters wrong and continue their winning tradition.
