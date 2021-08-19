Cowboys Fan Base: The NFL’s MOST Loyal?

Cowboys fans are the most loyal and numbers back it up.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are the most polarizing team in the NFL. As a football fan, you either love "America's Team" or hate it. The most valuable franchise in the world? Yep. The fan base that complains the most? Also, yes, according to a survey of fans. Moreover, you cannot argue that Cowboys fans are the most loyal, as the numbers back it up.

Based on average attendance numbers, a Pickwise study found that Dallas has the most loyal following in the NFL over the past 10 years with “Jerry’s World” boasting an average attendance of 112.70%. The Cowboys also led the average attendance figure over the past five years too. Impressive, considering the Cowboys have made the playoffs only three times in the past decade. Although Dallas is favorites (+130 odds at FanDuel) to win the NFC East Division this season.

The next most loyal fanbase based on home attendance over the last 10 years is the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the San Francisco 49ers.

At the bottom, is the Cleveland Browns, who had the lowest attendance over the last 10 seasons. The LA Rams were the next worst team in terms of lowest attendance percentage.

The Cowboys are already on a roll when it comes to welcoming fans back. Plenty of people poured into training camp in Oxnard for a peak at the team ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Now, the team has moved its practices back to Frisco, opening up some publicly, to the delight of fans.

Practices free and open to the public at The Star: Friday, August 20th at 10:15 a.m., Friday, August 27th at 11:15 a.m., and Saturday, August 28th at 10:15 a.m.

After a 2020 season which was mostly played in empty stadiums, many fans are looking forward to the sounds of kickoff, the smell of the grill at the tailgate, the taste of a cold beverage and watching a touchdown scored by their favorite team. We will see if the Cowboys can hold onto their reliable stadium attendance.