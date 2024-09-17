Cowboys Fan Cam lets you find yourself in misery during Saints loss
Dallas Cowboys fans would probably love to remove the memories of the team's embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Most are moving on from the 44-19 shellacking and are eager to look forward to a Week 3 showdown with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
But, if you are a masochist, and be honest if you are a Cowboys fan it's deep down in you somewhere, the team has just the reminder for you.
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
The lucky fans who were in attendance can use the Cowboys Fan Cam tool to superzoom into the crowd photos from the game and look to find yourself shellshocked or miserable.
If you're really lucky, you can zoom in close enough to make yourself the newest "Sad Cowboys Fan" meme. Sounds like fun, right?
Don't look for the defense, though, because we all know they never showed up.
There's always next week.
