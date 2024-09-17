Cowboys Country

Cowboys Fan Cam lets you find yourself in misery during Saints loss

It was an emotional whirlwind for Dallas Cowboys fans in Week 2, and if you were in attendance for the embarrassing loss the Fan Cam will make you feel even worse.

Josh Sanchez

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans watch their team against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in a 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans watch their team against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in a 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. / Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans would probably love to remove the memories of the team's embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Most are moving on from the 44-19 shellacking and are eager to look forward to a Week 3 showdown with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

But, if you are a masochist, and be honest if you are a Cowboys fan it's deep down in you somewhere, the team has just the reminder for you.

MORE: NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one

The lucky fans who were in attendance can use the Cowboys Fan Cam tool to superzoom into the crowd photos from the game and look to find yourself shellshocked or miserable.

If you're really lucky, you can zoom in close enough to make yourself the newest "Sad Cowboys Fan" meme. Sounds like fun, right?

Don't look for the defense, though, because we all know they never showed up.

There's always next week.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?

NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one

NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season

Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News