'Cowboys Fan' Jamal Adams Takes Another Contractual Poke At Jets

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, in part because you feat it'll only lead to empty heartbreak, you are quite likely exhausted by the Jamal Adams-to-Dallas storyline.

But I bet you aren't as exhausted by that as Jamal Adams himself is exhausted by what the All-Pro safety would term the "empty promises'' of his New York Jets.

Adams, 24, and eligible for a massive contract extension that the Jets have essentially pledged to give him, is once again expressing his dissatisfaction with the Jets' lack of commitment. The standout safety and Dallas native has done so in the form of a social-media post congratulating Myles Garrett, a fellow 2017 first-round NFL Draft pick who is reportedly making progress toward a new deal in Cleveland.

First comes the congrats. And then?

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January,” Adams wrote. “I was called ‘selfish,’ though! A lot of talk, no action.''

At the end of May, I wrote about the possibility that "the ship had sailed'' on a Cowboys trade for Adams, who privately would love to land in his hometown. I did so after visiting with my guy Ian Rapoport, who noted a lack of "momentum'' in Adams-to-Dallas vibes.

That might still be true. So, fine. Let's not treat this like it's a "Cowboys story.'' Let's acknowledge, though, that:

*Contract extension talks between the Jets and Adams are more than just “at a stalemate''; given that Adams was under the assumption they'd start in January, sources tell us there is increasing animosity and distrust between the two sides.

*The Jets say they wish to retain Adams, but he feels "betrayed,'' sources tell CowboysSI.com, because they haven't yet given him an extension, despite that fact he has two years left on his deal, a salary of $3.5 million for 2020 and $9.9 million in 2021. 

*The Jets recently told him they wanted to make sure he's "all-in'' before doing a new deal - and Adams, a three-year pro who has made two Pro Bowls, one All-NFL team, is the Jets captain and is there best player - found that off-putting.

*At some level, New York is willing to entertain trade offers - albeit at the high price of a first- and second-round draft pick. 

I don't care what they say publicly; I know this to be true.

Adams is eventually in line to be the highest-paid safety in football, around at least $15 million annually. CowboysSI.com has suggested that he might take less - or peacefully accept a delay - should he be traded to Dallas. And I stand by that. Nevertheless ... You don't want this framed as a "Cowboys story'' because you don't think your tender heart can endure the drama?

Fine. Let's pretend, then, that this is only a story about a Dallas Cowboys fan, who is unhappy at his workplace, and his name happens to be "Jamal Adams.''

