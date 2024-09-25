Cowboys fan pleas for Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones outside The Star
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with team owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
During the offseason, there was frustration with the team's lack of aggression in free agency, failing to sign any big name players at positions of need.
Frustrations continued to boil when Jerry dragged his feet with contract negotiations involving star quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Both deals were eventually done, but the price tag was higher than it would have been if the Cowboys were more urgent.
This week, those frustrations finally boiled over after the team's consecutive embarrassing losses at home.
One Cowboys fan took things into his own hands and went to The Star in Frisco to make his voice heard. The fan stood outside of the team facility with a hilarious sign that read, "Fire the GM, Jerry!"
Now, Jerry Jones has previously praised how well Jerry Jones has done as Cowboys GM and the team's leadership, so you know owner Jerry Jones is not going to fire GM Jerry Jones, but it would be for the best.
Jerry Jones knows that fans think he is the problem, and he should see that it's time to switch things up within the organization.
It's something that is highly unlikely, but with a loss on Thursday night you can expect the fan pressure reach new levels.
