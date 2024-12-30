Cowboy Roundup: Fans react to embarrassing Eagles loss, Rush & McCarthy miscues
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Well, as happy as it can be after ending up on the wrong side of a 41-7 beatdown from the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Week 17 was ugly, even for Jerry Jones, who was mercilessly trolled by Eagles fans. The team reverted to its midseason form and there was no sign of life on the offensive side of the ball.
After going 4-1 in the previous five outings, any momentum Dallas was building heading into the offseason is gone and Mike McCarthy may have seen his last-ditch effort to return to the Cowboys go to waste.
It will be interesting to see how the team handles business throughout the final week of the season where they will face the Washington Commanders, who locked up a playoff berth on Sunday night.
While we wait to see how the NFL regular season finale plays out, let's check out some headlines making rounds on the web. Indulge.
Cowboys fans react to embarrassing loss to Eagles
Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the team's brutal loss to the Eagles and weren't shy about sharing their thoughts after the game.
Cooper Rush, Mike McCarthy address Cowboys' miscues vs. Philly
Nothing went right for the Cowboys against Philadelphia in Week 17. After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Cooper Rush discussed the back-breaking miscues. DallasCowboys.com has more.
Cowboys Quick Hits
