The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting for the lead in the NFC East, so they are alike ... right?

Not in one regard, as Eagles vet Jason Kelce tells Sports Radio 94 WIP that the two fan bases represent "polar opposites."

"You have the Philadelphia fan base, which is this extremely localized die-hard fan base that is authentic to all of them growing up together in this community and this environment that breeds authenticity," Kelce said. "And you have the Cowboys fan base, which they have that in Dallas, but the majority of the fan base is built on commercialism and all of this pop culture, Lakers, Yankees type fandom that I think is the complete opposite of what the Philadelphia Eagles fan base stands for."

The truth is, Cowboys fans and Eagles fans (and fans of most NFL teams) have a similar level of passion and devotion. ... regardless of how they are billed.

But does Philadelphia dislike the glitz of "America's Team''? That is true.

Do Eagles fans throw eggs and beer bottles at the Cowboys team buses as they roll into the Philly stadium parking lot? That is true. (Trust us; we've been on those buses.)

Even ex-Eagles who now play in Dallas appreciate that passion, a point expressed by Jason Peters, the nine-time Pro Bowler in Philly who now plays for the Cowboys. He affectionately labels Eagles fans "nasty f'in' idiots.''

Will Sunday night at the Linc be about Dallas fans? Not really. This will offer the Philly fans a chance to demonstrate their passion - and especially what "Dallas Week'' has always meant to an Eagles franchise that has generally played second fiddle to the Cowboys.

"The moment you get here, almost the first thing any Philadelphia fan says to you outside of the stadium, in the stadium, 'We don't care what you do throughout the season, we just care that you beat the Dallas Cowboys.'"

The Eagles are undefeated team. The Cowboys are 4-1. And the visiting team will try to represent its fans by living up to its "America's Team'' tag - further irritating the "authentic'' fans in Philly.

