Cowboy Roundup: Fans' strong favorite for NFL Draft pick, Could team target LB?
Happy Easter Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We get to wrap up the holiday weekend, hopefully with some family and/or loved ones, before diving headfirst into NFL Draft Week.
It's going to be a chaotic few days leading up to Round 1 on Thursday, but as Cowboys and NFL fans, chaos is what we are used to.
MORE: NFL insider sheds light on Dallas Cowboys' surprise NFL Draft plans
Since today is a holiday, we'll keep things short and get right to what is happening with Dallas this weekend.
While we enjoy the final hours of the weekend, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines that are making waves online and on social media.
Cowboys fans have strong preference for NFL Draft pick
With the NFL Draft right around the corner, Cowboys Nation has had plenty of discussions about their preference for the first round on Thursday, and it's becoming clear that the fanbase is nearing a consensus on where they want the team to go. Blogging the Boys takes a look at the Cowboys fans' overwhelming preference.
Could Dallas target linebacker on Day 2?
While there has been momentum building for Dallas to target an offensive playmaker in the NFL draft, there is growing buzz that the team could look to spend a Day 2 pick on linebacker and UCLA's Carson Schwesinger is an intriguing name to watch. The Cowboys Wire takes a closer look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Todd McShay NFL mock draft lands Cowboys huge WR threat, bolsters trenches... Cowboys insiders reveal surprising trade-down target in Round 1 of NFL draft... Cowboys' Micah Parsons reacts to rumored Shannon Sharpe blockbuster media deal... Cowboys predicted to spurn elite WR for in-state prospect during 2025 NFL draft... Former Dallas Cowboys star to announce NFL Draft picks on Day 2... Former Dallas Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' star suspended 6 games by NFL.