Cowboy Roundup: Dallas fans trolled after Super Bowl, AI Jimmy Johnson retires?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The 2024-25 NFL season is in the books and Kellen Moore and the Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl champions.
The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes in disarray. The Chiefs offense was never able to get anything going while the Eagles defense held firm.
Now, we'll all have to hear "Fly Eagles, Fly" for the next few weeks, but at least there was no three-peat.
While we wait to see what news takes over the NFL world now that the season is wrapped up, let's take a look at some headlines making the rounds on social media.
Eagles fans mock Cowboys after Super Bowl win
Even after beating the Chiefs to win their second Super Bowl since 2000, Philadelphia fans still had the Dallas Cowboys on their minds.
Did Jimmy Johnson retire from TV?
A bizarre segment before Super Bowl LIX had everyone wondering whether Jimmy Johnson was retiring from TV in a bizarre A.I. segment.
Cowboys Quick Hits
