Are Cowboys fans witnessing the birth of another defensive star?
The Dallas Cowboys got the much-needed win last week when they took down the New York Giants on Thursday night. A team desperate to find momentum put all the pressure on their shoulders and got the job done.
However, one Cowboys star really grabbed the attention of those watching.
Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. So, the 2024 season is essentially Overshown's rookie campaign, and he's wasting no time making his impact felt.
MORE: 5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
Last Thursday, Overshown proved he can be a lethal weapon in pass coverage for Dallas. The 2023 third-round pick had one pass deflected while grabbing eight tackles on the game.
Of course, Overshown still has a lot to learn. The former Texas Longhorns star still needs to work on his run defense. However, the Cowboys have to be excited about what they have with Overshown, who has lived up to expectations.
Micah Parsons is expected to be held out until after the team's bye week, so this could be the opportunity Overshown needs to show the franchise he can be counted on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf
Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 win over rival Giants
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants