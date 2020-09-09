SI.com
Cowboys Fantasy Football News: Amari Cooper On The Cords

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys keep saying there isn't a real problem here. But Amari Cooper keeps not practicing.

“No I don’t, no,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy replied a few days ago when asked if he has health concerns regarding Cooper. Not at all.”

And yet Cooper, the Pro Bowler who just signed a $20-million-per-year deal to remain with Dallas, is suddenly experiencing a repeat of last summer, when an assortment of ailments prevented him from truly being a participant in training camp.

This year, Cooper has now remained on the sideline for most practice days when the Cowboys shift into "live-action'' team drills. And more recently, McCarthy conceded that Cooper may be a bit dinged up by saying something vague about how "everybody'' is a bit dinged up.

But everybody isn't spending the month on the resistance cords.

McCarthy offered an explanation that is, we'd suggest, needlessly lengthy and intentionally vague. And owner Jerry Jones chimed in with similar tech talk. (See that story here).

It is plausible that this has nothing to do with Cooper's 2019 injury history, that it's mostly a plan that's about keeping low his wear-and-tear. Last season, of course, Amari dealt with a heel injury, plantar fasciitis in his left foot, then a right ankle problem, then a quad problem, then a bruised knee and then another knee problem.

As Cowboys fans and Fantasy fans know, Cooper has at different times in his two seasons here been a premium difference-maker. And even with the injuries, he played in all 16 games in 2019 and posted career-highs in yardage (1,189) and touchdowns (eight).

READ MORE: Amari Cooper 'Expects 3 1,000-Yard Receivers This Year

The long-term good news, assuming Cooper plays Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season-opener - and Cooper almost always ends up playing - is that there is no evidence of changes around here in the plan for Amari to lead a receiving trio also featuring Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb. But that doesn't help Fantasy owners in the short term, who will have to wait until closer to the weekend to watch for Cooper's designation.

READ MORE: Should Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Return Punts?

And in terms of strictly-football news? Cowboys fans can take solace in the possibility that the Dak Prescott-led offense might be able to survive with Amari at less than 100 percent ... because of the Gallup/Lamb promise in terms of stepping up.

