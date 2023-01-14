Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

JAN 14 COWBOYS LEAD NFL "America's Team'' has done it again.

According to a Sunday Night Football report, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the NFL in terms of total home attendance with 841,192 total fans through nine games at AT&T Stadium this year.

Next highest total was the New York Giants with 688,266.

Obviously there are numerous factors in play here: Fan loyalty and passion ... a winning team (12-5 overall and 8-1 at home) ... the NFL's third-largest stadium (behind only MetLife Stadium and Lambeau Field) - but a stadium that is itself a drawing card, even for fans of the other team.

But No. 1 is No. 1. ... with Cowboys Nation hoping that all the feel-good travels to Tampa Bay for the Monday night playoff opener.

JAN 8: COWBOYS PLAYOFF FAVORITES The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started their run to a division title with a Week 1 win at Dallas, now host the rematch in Wild Card Weekend ... with the Cowboys opening as a 3-point favorite.

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South a week ago, and the events of Week 18 - featuring Dallas' awful 26-6 loss at Washington locks the 12-5 Cowboys into the fifth seed as the top Wild Card team.

Times and dates for the first round of the playoffs will be announced late Sunday, but the Bucs will be hosting Dallas at Raymond James Stadium next weekend.

And yes, CowboysSI.com will be there!

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the loss at Washington and the coming anticipation: “We get to suck on that all week. If that doesn’t make you get ready to play in six or seven days, nothing else will.”

JAN 8 HURTS VS. WEBB Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants; no surprise there, as sore shoulder or not, the Eagles need to win to hold off the surging Cowboys.

And the Giants? It seems somebody explained something to fire-ball first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who'd previously talked about "playing to win'' even though the Giants (like Philly and Dallas) are playoff-bound but have no reason to risk injury here.

So ... New York will give the job to practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb.

The Eagles are 13-3 but have lost two straight and need to win or tie against the Giants to clinch the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. In the unlikely event the Eagles lose, the 12-4 Cowboys can jump up with a win at Washington today. they could also get the top seed if the Cowboys (12-4) lose to the Commanders and the 49ers (12-4) lose to the Cardinals.

Webb, who was a third-round draft pick of the Giants in 2017 but has never attempted a pass in a regular-season NFL game.

JAN 6 JERRY ON LEAGUE VOTE ON AFC TITLE GAME The NFL owners have voted to approve the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs, which are highlighted by the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship game, per reports from NFL Network Friday. ...

As Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones predicted would happen a bit earlier in the day.

"We’re going to vote to make accommodation for our circumstances because of the concern and what we needed to adjust because of Damar Hamlin’s injuries and that will be done and should be finished by noon,'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones explained his view on how the league must balance the importance of home-field advantage with the circumstances involving fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"This is a critical time,'' Jones said. "Home-field advantages that are earned by how your team has played over the year, these are all very valuable things - that have no use ... right now. (They should not be) considered (and not) be confused (in compared to) sensitivity with the injuries of Hamlin at all.”

The altered AFC playoff plan comes in the wake of Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in the cancellation of the game.

Full details on the new playoff and AFC title game plan can be read here.

JAN 4 'NO CLUB' Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has a nasty cut on his hand, as first reported by CowboysSI.som, and the laceration - along with what we know was quite a bit of swelling - caused him to have to play in last week's win vs. the Titans with a wrap so massive that we all took to labeling it a "club.''

The Wednesday injury report is out now, and Micah isn't on it ... And he doesn’t expect the injury to limit him Sunday in Week 18 at the Commanders.

“We’re going to be full go,'' Parsons said. "No club.''

JAN 4 WASHINGTON COMMANDER BENCH WENTZ One week after quarterback Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke as the team's starter, it's being reported Washington is reversing course.

While Heinicke is expected to be the starter, the same report says rookie Sam Howell will also get playing time, making his NFL debut in the final week of the regular season.

As of now, the team has yet to confirm. .. and alas, the report isn't quite right.

Carson Wentz is getting benched (again) ... even as coach Ron Rivera is saying he has "no regrets'' about the fateful decision to start Wentz in last week's playoff-hopes-killing loss to the Browns.

UPDATE: Howell is getting first-team reps right now in Washington's workout ...

And Howell will be the Sunday starter.

The 7-8-1 Commanders are probably wise to begin the experiment with the rookie Howell, as there is little else to be accomplished here against 12-4 Dallas, which is playoff-bound and still trying to win the NFC East.

JAN 3 NFL MOVE The on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shook the sports world Monday night, as the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys and all the NFL teams showed support for the second-year safety, as all Twitter profile pictures for the league and its teams were changed to a No. 3 jersey with the message "Pray for Damar."