Cowboys Final Injury Report: Dak, CeeDee Lamb, O-Line

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are getting the gang back together on offense - “the gang” minus Tyron Smith.

The 6-1 Cowboys on Friday here inside The Star engaged in coach Mike McCarthy’s customary week-ending “mock game” and then released their final and official injury and practice list ahead of Sunday’s visit from the 4-4 Denver Broncos.

The release:

The key components:

CeeDee Lamb did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury sustained in Wednesday’s workout.

"He's getting better. I'm not of high concern," McCarthy said before Friday’s session. "We have the mock game today, so he'll be part of that and I anticipate he'll practice (Saturday). That's the plan."

And, as you can see, Lamb was given a “questionable” designation for Friday … with the club confident both he and fellow receiver Amari Cooper (also “questionable” with a hamstring) will play Sunday.

Dak Prescott (calf) participated in Friday’s practice and for the second straight day is listed as full participant. The Cowboys held him out of last week’s win at Minnesota, firm in the belief that a few more days would remedy any concerns.

“So far, so good,” McCarthy said Friday.

Tyron Smith is listed as out, with the Cowboys insisting that his ankle injury is not a “long-term” concern.

Sunday against the Broncos, starting at right tackle will be La'el Collins, and starting at right tackle will be Terence Steele. Why those choices? A full explanation below in our Fish Report from inside The Star.