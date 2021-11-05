Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, O-Line Status vs. Broncos

    Dak Prescott (calf) participated in Friday’s practice and for the second straight day is listed as full participant.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are getting the gang back together on offense - “the gang” minus Tyron Smith.

    The 6-1 Cowboys on Friday here inside The Star engaged in coach Mike McCarthy’s customary week-ending “mock game” and then released their final and official injury and practice list ahead of Sunday’s visit from the 4-4 Denver Broncos.

    The release:

    The key components:

    No image description

    dak ceedee
    Play

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: Dak, CeeDee Lamb, O-Line

    Dak Prescott (calf) participated in Friday’s practice and for the second straight day is listed as full participant.

    1 minute ago
    F29B2B7C-2653-415A-A08E-A4D259ACDAE9
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: Is Dallas Rushing Dak Back?

    Locked On Cowboys: Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos Week 9 Preview

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17070014_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Cowboys vs. Broncos GAMEDAY: Dak's Back

    Dak Prescott is expected to make his return and the Cowboys will be wearing different helmets.

    26 minutes ago

    CeeDee Lamb did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury sustained in Wednesday’s workout.

    "He's getting better. I'm not of high concern," McCarthy said before Friday’s session. "We have the mock game today, so he'll be part of that and I anticipate he'll practice (Saturday). That's the plan."

    And, as you can see, Lamb was given a “questionable” designation for Friday … with the club confident both he and fellow receiver Amari Cooper (also “questionable” with a hamstring) will play Sunday.

    Dak Prescott (calf) participated in Friday’s practice and for the second straight day is listed as full participant. The Cowboys held him out of last week’s win at Minnesota, firm in the belief that a few more days would remedy any concerns.

    “So far, so good,” McCarthy said Friday.

    Tyron Smith is listed as out, with the Cowboys insisting that his ankle injury is not a “long-term” concern.

    Sunday against the Broncos, starting at right tackle will be La'el Collins, and starting at right tackle will be Terence Steele. Why those choices? A full explanation below in our Fish Report from inside The Star.

    dak ceedee
    News

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: Dak, CeeDee Lamb, O-Line

    1 minute ago
    F29B2B7C-2653-415A-A08E-A4D259ACDAE9
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Is Dallas Rushing Dak Back?

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17070014_168388359_lowres
    News

    Cowboys vs. Broncos GAMEDAY: Dak's Back

    26 minutes ago
    4B922C97-2628-4E16-A48B-12CE4E34081D
    News

    OBJ to Cowboys, Says CBS Sports (Insanely)

    5 hours ago
    bline
    News

    Cowboys Backups: Dak's Help from Super Subs

    8 hours ago
    usa_today_16929175.0
    News

    LISTEN: Cowboys' Best Strategy to Beat Bridgewater's Broncos?

    20 hours ago
    dak lael
    News

    Cowboys Secret Revealed: Dak Details No-Tyron O-Line Plan

    21 hours ago
    ro lamb america
    News

    Source: Cowboys Predict CeeDee Lamb Game Status

    21 hours ago