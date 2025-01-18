Cowboys' financial investments could call for offensive-minded coach
The Dallas Cowboys have a substantial financial commitment to their offensive personnel, with over $272 million in guaranteed cap charges allocated to the offensive side of the ball. This represents a significant investment, dwarfing the $61 million on the defensive end.
According to Spotrac, the Cowboys currently have an estimated $181 million in salary cap space allocated to their offense for 2025, representing 62.9% of their total cap space. In contrast, only $83.6 million is dedicated to the defense, accounting for just 28.9% of the cap.
Top Cowboys head coaching candidate 'excited' to interview with team
Dallas has made a substantial financial investment in its offensive core, particularly quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who both signed massive extensions just before the start of the 2024 season.
These lucrative contracts place a premium on maximizing the return on that investment, making the selection of an offensive-minded head coach likely more paramount for the franchise's future success.
Additionally, with the chance of increased financial flexibility resulting from potential restructuring of deals and cap casualties, the Cowboys could pursue free agency more aggressively this year, allowing them to allocate more for their offense.
Key areas that need attention include running back, a second reliable wide receiver, and more depth on the offensive line. This approach would further enhance the idea of having a third consecutive offensive-minded head coach.
An individual as such, must possess a deep understanding of modern offensive schemes, a proven ability to develop young talent, a knack for maximizing the potential of key skill players, and the capacity to create a high-scoring and efficient offense.
This role demands a coach who can consistently generate offensive production and ensure the team maximizes its offensive investments.
As it stands, Dallas has conducted only one head coaching interview thus far with an offensive mind, with current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who spent eight seasons with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2022, and completed a virtual interview with the team on Friday.
Moore is considered a "strong candidate" for the head coaching position, bolstered by his existing ties to the organization and established relationships with key offensive players within the team.
The Cowboys will next interview a pair of defensive-minded coaches: former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Saturday and current Seattle Seahawks' assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, who is scheduled to interview on Monday.
