Cowboys NFL Draft Positional Needs: Special Teams Boost?

Matthew Postins

How did the Dallas Cowboys do in free agency ? Here we review the special teams. ... especially as it relates to their NFL Draft need-o-meter.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY: Kicker: Kai Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino (reserve/future); Punter: Chris Jones; Long snapper: L.P. Ladouceur

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Ladouceur, Forbath.

COWBOYS LOST: None.

COWBOYS RETAINED: Ladouceur (signed a one-year contract), Forbath (signed a one-year contract.

COWBOYS GAINED: Greg Zuerlein (signed a three-year contract).

THE BREAKDOWN: Retaining Ladouceur gives the Cowboys one of the steadiest long-snappers in the NFL. Bringing in Zuerlein to compete with Forbath is going to make for one of the best competitions in training camp. Forbath and Zuerlein are both accurate kickers, though Zuerlein has the stronger leg — and the longer contract. But if both kickers come to compete, it should be fun to watch.

DRAFT NEED: Low. The Cowboys likely won’t draft a player at any of these positions, though one shouldn’t rule out the signing of another  punter this offseason, though that would mainly be to take up training camp reps and likely wouldn’t be threats to starting jobs. 

And the NFL Draft? It sure would be helpful if any draftee who sticks could also contribute on Teams, where Dallas in 2019 was about as bad as it gets.

