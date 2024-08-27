Cowboys continue pursuit of veteran talent with free agent DE
The Dallas Cowboys continue their pursuit of veteran talent, scheduling a meeting with free-agent defensive end Tyus Bowser according to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.
Bowser, who spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, has been plagued by injuries in recent years, limiting his on-field impact.
A former second-round pick in 2017, Bowser has totaled 19.5 sacks over seven seasons.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
A torn Achilles in 2023 and subsequent knee issues sidelined him all of last season and has played in just nine games since his career-best 2021 campaign.
Bowser's visit coincides with the Cowboys' meeting with free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, suggesting the team is potentially looking to make multiple additions to their roster ahead of the upcoming season.
While Bowser's injury history is a concern, his potential impact as a pass rusher makes him an intriguing option for the Cowboys by providing valuable depth.
If he can regain his pre-injury form, Bowser could be a valuable addition to a defense looking to continue its dominance in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale