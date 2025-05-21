Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: George Pickens brings positive vibes, Jaydon Blue's perfect fit

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, May 21.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week seems to be flying by and we're waiting to see what the team does next.

In the meantime, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves on social media and online.

George Pickens brings positive vibes

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts during player introductions before the game against the Tampa Bay Buc
There were questions about how George Pickens would impact the Cowboys' chemistry, but so far it is all positive vibes. Blogging the Boys has more.

Jaydon Blue's perfect fit

Texas running back Jaydon Blue warms up ahead of the Big 12 Conference Championship game.
Voch Lombardi takes a look at how Jaydon Blue fits in with the Cowboys offense.

Cowboys Quick Hits

NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025... DeMarvion Overshown makes appearance at Cowboys OTAs with new number... Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness... George Pickens reveals uniform number in first photo in a Cowboys jersey... Dallas Cowboys get added pressure to extend Tyler Smith... Eagles star AJ Brown lauds Dallas Cowboys for George Pickens trade... Dak Prescott hit with shocking disrespect in 2025 quarterback power rankings... Dallas Cowboys legend praises 'soul snatcher' NFL Draft addition.

