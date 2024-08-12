Examining glaring weakness for Cowboys after first preseason performance

Cowboys Country

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys opened up the preseason slate of their season with a disappointing 13-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

While the defense showed out, causing Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett to toss four interceptions, the offensive side of the ball left a lot to be desired.

Especially at a position where the Cowboys desperately need to find help.

Running back problems

Without Ezekiel Elliot in the first preseason game, the Cowboys were looking for who would help Elliot share the load in the backfield. However, nobody really showed signs of being the guy that the team can count on.

Malik Davis had the most carries of the backs who got a chance to see the field with 8. But those eight carries only went for 18 yards. The Cowboys' leading rusher was backup quarterback Trey Lance, who had 44 yards.

Aside from Lance, five other players were credited for a carry for the team. All five combined for 49 yards on 17 carries.

Malik Davis
Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

While it is difficult to judge an opening preseason game for any team, the Cowboys have some massive questions that need to be answered before September.

