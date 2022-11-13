Cowboys-Packers Tied at 14-14 at Halftime Despite Two Costly Interceptions
On the road in Lambeau Field, the start for the Dallas Cowboys could not have been worse offensively. Two straight three-and-outs forced the Dallas defense to come up with stops early.
Thanks to a missed Mason Crosby field goal and a punt on the Packers' first two drives, the Cowboys' offense re-established itself with a touchdown on their third drive.
After not completing any of his first four passes in the first two Dallas drives, Dak Prescott drove the Cowboys 83 yards in 17 plays, as Prescott completed all seven of his passes including a 3-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.
A strip-sack on Aaron Rodgers by DeMarcus Lawrence gave the Cowboys great field position in the redzone. An ensuing interception from Prescott gifted the Packers the ball back, leading to a Rodgers touchdown pass. On 3rd-and-1, Rodgers hit rookie wide-out Christian Watson for a 58-yard score.
The struggles continued between Prescott and his receivers as he tried to hit Lamb on a post route, which was jumped by Packers safety Rudy Ford for his second interception.
Turnovers are holding back the Cowboys' offense; One in the Red Zone, and one mid-drive, negating opportunities to take control of the game on the road.
Instead, an Aaron Jones 12-yard rushing touchdown gave the underdog Packers a 14-7 lead with over a minute to go in the half. Prescott responded after two interceptions, driving the Cowboys 66 yards in eight plays, tying the game on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz.
The Packers will receive the ball to start the second half with the score tied at 14.
