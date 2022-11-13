Cowboys Tie Packers 14-14 Before Half: Live Game Updates

The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday.

It's Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to his former home, where he coached the Packers from 2006-2018, and won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 NFL season. He'll also return to the street that bears his name outside Lambeau Field, McCarthy Way.

And what does Aaron Rodgers think of the reunion with his old "frienemy''?

“Mike is Pittsburgh toughness and grit on the outside and a big soft teddy bear on the inside,'' Rodgers said. "I think that’s a great combination to have.”

Sunday will mark the first time McCarthy has faced Rodgers and his former squad as Green Bay is the only team he hasn't faced in his time with the Cowboys.

It's the first road game of the season for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who was injured in Week 1 and missed five games. Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott is 24-18 on the road with 12 game-winning drives, second in the league during that span.

The Packers are mired in a five-game losing streak. Last week, quarterback Rodgers matched a career-high three interceptions against the Lions, with two of them in the red zone in goal-to-goal situations.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is slated to return after missing one game with a knee sprain. That game saw backup Tony Pollard run for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears, sparking a bit of a running back controversy among media and fans.

Dallas hopes to break a Packers winning trend of late, where Green Bay has beaten the Cowboys in eight of the last nine meetings, including two playoff victories.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 0, Packers 0

Dallas takes the ball first and is held to a three-and-out by the Packers' defense to begin the game.

MISSED FIELD GOAL PACKERS: The Packers are moving the ball on the ground to start their first possession today, but the drive stalls at the DAL 36 where Mason Crosby misses a 54-yard field goal.

But all the Cowboys can manage is another three-and-out and the Anger punt goes 37 yards to the GB 17.

The Packers are finding success on the ground again with more than 60 yards rushing already in the first quarter.

On 4th and 5 from the DAL 43 O'Donnell punts 42 yards to the DAL six, and Turpin returned the kick to the DAL 24.

Dallas finds some offensive legs with Tony Pollard running the ball successfully and Dak Prescott finding CeeDee Lamb open downfield as the first quarter expires.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Packers 14, Cowboys 14

Dallas has extended the drive to 15 plays now with a short first-down pass to Lamb to the GB eight yard line.

Michael Gallup is injured on the play.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott finds Lamb in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown pass. The Maher extra point is good for a 7-0 Cowboys lead. The scoring drive goes 83 yards in 17 plays and took 8:21 off the clock.

The Packers take the ball from their own 20.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Demarcus Lawrence at the GB 17 and fumbles the ball. It's recovered by Jayron Kearse at the GB 10.

INTERCEPTION PACKERS: Prescott threw across the middle for Schultz, but it's intercepted by R. Ford at the goal line and returned to the GB 33.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Rodgers passes deep right side for Christian Watson for 58 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. The Crosby extra point is good for a 7-7 tie. The scoring drive goes 67 yards in three plays and took 2:03 off the clock.

Dallas takes over at the 25 after the kick and moves the ball to the 42 yard line.

INTERCEPTION PACKERS: Prescott throws deep down the middle for Lamb who rounds off his route and it's intercepted by R. Ford at the GB 42 and returned to the DAL 24.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Aaron Jones runs up the middle for 12 yards and a touchdown. The extra point is good for a 14-7 Packers lead with 1:42 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 24 yards in three plays after the interception and took 38 seconds off the clock.

Dallas takes over at its own 19 after the kick.

Prescott hits Lamb at the DAL 40 on first down, then hits Lamb again for nine more yards.

Pollard runs up the middle for five yards then Prescott finds Gallup for 23 yards to the GB five yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott hits Schultz for five yards and a touchdown to tie the game at 14 just before the half. The extra point is good with eight seconds left in the second quarter. The scoring drive went 66 yards in eight plays and took 1:34 off the clock.