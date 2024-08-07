Cowboys legend, assistant DL coach raves about 'wizard' Micah Parsons
Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis didn't hold back in his praise for Micah Parsons, emphasizing the linebacker's unique blend of speed and skill.
"I told Micah, I don't know another defensive end, and I've been blessed to play for 12 years and been around this league a long time, that can run a 4.30," Ellis said. "That's unheard of. That's receiver kind of speed,"
Ellis remarked, highlighting Parsons' rare athleticism. He believes this exceptional speed allows Parsons to be the kind of player he is.
MORE: Micah Parsons terrorizing Cowboys' offense in camp & he's just getting started
"Normally a guy is supposed to get blocked in but because he's so fast and moves so quickly he finds a way to make that (play) successful," Ellis said. "That's why I call him a wizard, because you can really work magic because of your ability."
Ellis expressed excitement about the team's plans to further enhance Parsons' abilities, suggesting that his potential is still far from being fully realized.
"He's elite by just God-given ability. And some of the things we're gonna hopefully bring to him is going to help elevate that even more."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Battles: 6 shocking notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: 3 bargain free agents that could be potential Cowboys targets
Lion Roars: Mike McCarthy praises Micah Parsons 'incredible motor' with lighter weight
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024