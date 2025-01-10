Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer shares Mike McCarthy prediction
Another day, more speculation about Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys.
Because Jerry Jones has been so comfortable dragging his feet on key issues like locking up your star players for the long term, Jones is letting the McCarthy saga play out.
McCarthy's contract with the team expires on January 14, while the assistants have already seen their contracts expire and are free to look to explore greener, less chaotic pastures.
MORE: Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
But what will Jerry ultimately end up doing with the head coach?
Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on the entire situation and predicted McCarthy will ultimately return to Big D.
“I don’t know how you sell this one way or another,” Aikman said during his weekly interview with Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM), per The Dallas Morning News.
MORE: NFL insider hints Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy deal not close
“I’ve thought for a while that he would be back. I guess the fact that that hasn’t been announced publicly that he is coming back, then it must come down to a contract, if they can reach an agreement on a contract, what that might look like.
He added, “I think this week when Chicago reached out and requested the opportunity to interview Mike, and then that was denied, it would seem that he’ll be back. I can’t imagine him not being back, and then he missed out on an opportunity to interview for a job that he might have wanted, you know? I mean, it just doesn’t — none of this makes sense to me.”
All signs point to a McCarthy return, but with Jerry Jones you never know what wild situation could happen.
But the clock is ticking, so the front office better decide quickly. It's pretty convenient that Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns play tonight, though, eh?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc