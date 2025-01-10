Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer shares Mike McCarthy prediction

With the future of Mike McCarthy still in the air, one Dallas Cowboys legend shared his thoughts.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy in the tunnel before game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy in the tunnel before game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Another day, more speculation about Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Because Jerry Jones has been so comfortable dragging his feet on key issues like locking up your star players for the long term, Jones is letting the McCarthy saga play out.

McCarthy's contract with the team expires on January 14, while the assistants have already seen their contracts expire and are free to look to explore greener, less chaotic pastures.

But what will Jerry ultimately end up doing with the head coach?

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on the entire situation and predicted McCarthy will ultimately return to Big D.

Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

“I don’t know how you sell this one way or another,” Aikman said during his weekly interview with Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM), per The Dallas Morning News.

“I’ve thought for a while that he would be back. I guess the fact that that hasn’t been announced publicly that he is coming back, then it must come down to a contract, if they can reach an agreement on a contract, what that might look like.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He added, “I think this week when Chicago reached out and requested the opportunity to interview Mike, and then that was denied, it would seem that he’ll be back. I can’t imagine him not being back, and then he missed out on an opportunity to interview for a job that he might have wanted, you know? I mean, it just doesn’t — none of this makes sense to me.”

All signs point to a McCarthy return, but with Jerry Jones you never know what wild situation could happen.

But the clock is ticking, so the front office better decide quickly. It's pretty convenient that Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns play tonight, though, eh?

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

