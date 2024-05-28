Dallas Cowboys hater bets on team to go winless this season for shot at $1,000
The Dallas Cowboys have their fair share of haters, but one NFL fan took things to a new level.
FanDuel Sportsbook shared that someone placed a $1 bet on the Cowboys to go 0-17 this season. The chances of the bet hitting are slim, but it would bank a huge payday for the person who placed the wager.
Dallas enters the season with the 12th-ranked strength of schedule in the league.
The team's strength of schedule is .505, which is tied with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and 49ers.
The division rival New York Giants (.516) have the sixth most difficult schedule, the Washington Commanders (.502) are tied at 16th, and the Philadelphia Eagles (.491) have the easiest schedule in the division.
Going winless is a rare feat in the NFL, with only two teams "accomplishing" the feat in the past 40 years: the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns in 2008 and 2017, respectively.
Unfortunately, the Cowboys have one winless season on the record: 0-11-1 during the 1960 season, which was the franchise's first season.