Cowboys have crucial decision to make with Cooper Rush, Trey lance
The talk of the town regarding the Dallas Cowboys has been centered on who will be their next head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.
However, the team also faces several important decisions, including the futures of marquee free agents and key depth pieces, such as quarterbacks Trey Lance and Cooper Rush.
Given the Dak Prescott's injury history, no backup position is more critical than quarterback.
MORE: Ridiculous Cowboys NFL Draft trade floated amid Deion Sanders buzz
Cooper Rush, an undrafted free agent, has proven himself as a reliable backup with a 9-5 record as a starter for the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Trey Lance, the former number-three overall pick, has started just one game for Dallas, which ended in a loss, leaving him with a 5-7 overall record.
Despite this, the Cowboys should prioritize re-signing Lance due to his high ceiling, athleticism, and arm strength—attributes Rush simply doesn't possess.
MORE: 4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
While Rush has been a dependable backup, the Cowboys are likely to bring in a new head coach and possibly a new system.
Lance's physical tools make him more adaptable to a variety of systems, and he could even have an offense built around his strengths. Given his potential, Lance offers greater long-term upside for the Cowboys than Rush.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc