Cowboys have some explaining to do after indefensible snap count distribution
During their win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys appeared to have a breakout star on their hands. DeMarvion Overshown was making his NFL debut after spending his rookie season on the IR and making plays all over the field.
He finished with 11 tackles, two quarterback hits, and a sack.
After that performance, we were all ready to see more in Week 2. Unfortunately, the coaching staff didn’t want to utilize Overshown too much against New Orleans.
For reasons only they know, Overshown had just 17 snaps, which was fourth among linebackers.
Eric Kendricks with 53 snaps makes sense, and he was the only linebacker who might have been better than Overshwon in Week 1. From there, it’s impossible to defend the approach.
Marist Liufau and Damone Clark each have traits to get excited about but neither were as explosive as No. 13. With the Saints offense having its way with the Dallas defense, it’s even more confusing that Mike Zimmer never turned to Overshown — who can help against both the pass and the run.
