Cowboys HC candidate could help solve one of team's biggest issues
The Dallas Cowboys have made headlines in recent days with their ongoing coaching search, setting up interviews with multiple potential head coaching candidates.
The team has been in dire need of the right leader to guide them to long-awaited success. Despite having talent in recent years, the Cowboys have fallen short in the playoffs for various reasons.
However, one of their biggest issues in these games has been their inability to stop the run.
It’s clear the team can’t afford to be bullied in the trenches anymore, and head coaching candidate Leslie Frazier may have the answers to address this critical issue.
According to Cowboys writer Brandon Loree, Frazier’s defense during his last two seasons as defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills was more than solid against the run.
In 2021, his Bills defense allowed 109.8 rushing yards per game (14th best), and in 2022, they allowed just 104.6 YPG (5th best).
For comparison, the Cowboys' best season since 2021 came in 2023, when they allowed 112.4 YPG (16th best). Frazier’s track record of improving run defense could be exactly what the Cowboys need to take the next step toward postseason success.
The Dallas Cowboys have an interview scheduled for Monday with current Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier for their head coaching position, and his defensive success is certainly helping him land in the conversation.
