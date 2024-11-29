Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' highest-rated players from Thanksgiving win per PFF

Several Dallas Cowboys players stepped up against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, but who was the best?

Josh Sanchez

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and linebacker Micah Parsons.
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and linebacker Micah Parsons. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys ended November on a high note thanks to a big win over the division rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

Several Cowboys All-Pros have been returning from injury and young players are emerging as key contributors.

Following Thursday's game, PFF released its rankings to show the highest-rated Cowboys performers.

MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons is not giving up on deep run in NFL Playoffs

Among the highest-rated players were Micah Parsons, who was named MVP of the game, Tyler Smith, Eric Kendricks, ,and DaRon Bland -- all of who have missed time due to injury this season.

Sitting at No. 3 was right guard Brock Hoffman, who is filling in for an injured Zack Martin.

Injuries have certainly played a big role in the Cowboys' 2024 campaign, but as the team gets healthier, it is showing signs of massive improvement.

But is it too little, too late?

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game

Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News