Dallas Cowboys' highest-rated players from Thanksgiving win per PFF
The Dallas Cowboys ended November on a high note thanks to a big win over the division rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
Several Cowboys All-Pros have been returning from injury and young players are emerging as key contributors.
Following Thursday's game, PFF released its rankings to show the highest-rated Cowboys performers.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons is not giving up on deep run in NFL Playoffs
Among the highest-rated players were Micah Parsons, who was named MVP of the game, Tyler Smith, Eric Kendricks, ,and DaRon Bland -- all of who have missed time due to injury this season.
Sitting at No. 3 was right guard Brock Hoffman, who is filling in for an injured Zack Martin.
Injuries have certainly played a big role in the Cowboys' 2024 campaign, but as the team gets healthier, it is showing signs of massive improvement.
But is it too little, too late?
