Cowboys honor Jourdan Lewis with Unsung Leader Award
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 Season Kickoff Opening Ceremony began on Wednesday night as they introduced fans to this year's team.
They also handed out some awards for their players, with Jourdan Lewis getting tabbed for an impressive honor. Lewis, who is entering his eighth season with the franchise, was given the team's 'Unsung Leader Award'.
A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, Lewis was drafted the same year as Chidobe Awuzie.
MORE: Jerry Jones optimistic about Cowboys' underwhelming backfield
The Cowboys were intent on rebuilding their secondary and while Awuzie was the earlier selection (Round 2), Lewis was the one who carved out a long-term role.
Known for his prowess as a slot corner, Lewis has 315 tackles, 36 pass defenses, nine interceptions, and 8.5 sacks in his career.
Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in 2022, causing him to miss most of the year. He rebounded in 2023 and helped fill in for Trevon Diggs when he was lost to a torn ACL. The veteran was instrumental in wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
He re-signed with Dallas on a one-year deal this offseason and should once again be a huge factor as the Cowboys will be dealing with the loss of DaRon Bland.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Did They Get It Right? 4 biggest takeaways from Cowboys' 53-man roster
We Talkin’ Bout Practice: 7 players the Cowboys need to sign to the practice squad
Reinforcements: 4 players Cowboys should attempt to claim on waivers